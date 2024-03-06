Real Madrid took possession in the first minutes, while Leipzig tried to take advantage of the spaces on the counterattack. Sesko and Opendia have already intimidated the goal defended by Lunin on a couple of occasions, taking advantage of rival losses. Carlo Ancelotti decided to go for a starting eleven with five midfielders: Tchouameni, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde and Bellingham. Rodrygo, Brahim and Joselu wait on the bench. Real Madrid is facing Leipzig in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, after the merengue team emerged victorious (0-1) on German territory, in the first leg of the tie. The whites are looking to confirm this slight advantage at the Santiago Bernabéu this Wednesday to ensure their presence in the quarterfinals of the competition.
Andriy Lunin, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kroos, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior
Gulacsi, Benjamin Henrichs, David Raum, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba, Dani Olmo, Amadou Haidara, Xavi Simons, Xavier Schlager, Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda
Goals
Referee Davide Massa
Yellow cards Xavier Schlager (min. 19)
Madrid is not comfortable
Ancelotti's team cannot keep the ball under their power. It is the rival team who does it, and, furthermore, keeping several players in the Madrid field. When the locals manage to have it, the rival's high pressure generally causes them to make mistakes and make them lose the ball.
Yellow for Schlager, the first of the match
The RB Leipzig midfielder had to stop Vinicius from foul, who had put fifth gear towards the rival goal.
Dangerous chance for RB Leipzig!
A great and quick combination leaves Openda at the top of the area, and his shot also goes wide, but Lunin had to dive to cover his post. Good minutes from the visitors in this stretch of the game.
This is how the white fans have received theirs for their birthday.
Openda, very far from the rival goal
The RB Leipzig forward shot from the edge of the area with no rivals in front of him, but Lunin only had to watch as the ball went far from his left post.
Offensive production on the visiting side
Marco Rose's men have attacked 8 times compared to Madrid's 5. They look for that first goal with intention.
Sesko offside
An infiltrated pass to the RB Leipzig forward had left him alone against Lunin, but he was in an illegal position, although the Ukrainian goalkeeper had kept him face to face.
Individual pressure and quick exit, Leipzig's strategy without the ball
Marco Rose's men look for pressure on the opponent and try to steal the ball to get out with speed
Corner after an error in Camavinga's midfield
Leipzig will take the first corner of the game after a steal in midfield and a combination in the rival zone.
Leipzig tries to have the ball under its power
They know that a goal is essential to get fully into the tie and they don't want Madrid to enjoy themselves on their field. Even so, quiet minutes in these first stages of the match.
Starts the match!!
Leipzig, in the center
The protagonists jump onto the playing field!
The fans have received theirs with a great tifo for their birthday: 1902-2024: 122 years of history.
Real Madrid is celebrating
The white club celebrates its 122nd birthday today.
Marco Rose comes out with a more offensive team
RB Leipzig will start the match with Gulácsi; Raum, Orban, Castello Junior, Henrichs; Haidara, Schlager, Olmo, Xavi Simons; Openda and Sesko.
Ancelotti gives importance to filling the center with players
The Italian coach chooses to go out with a very dense midfield: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius.
Hello and welcome to this great game corresponding to the second leg of the Champions League round of 16! Real Madrid, which starts with a minimal advantage thanks to Brahim's goal and Lunin's good performance, wants to maintain that 0-1 result in its favor. He will try it at the Santiago Bernabéu against the German RB Leipzig, tonight at 9:00 p.m.
