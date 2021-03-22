Iker Casillas Possibly the best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid. 3 Champions, 5 Leagues and 2 Cups adorn his record at the club in addition to the World Cup and the 2 European Cups with Spain. Photo:

Fernando Redondo In the elections of 2000 Lorenzo Sanz and Florentino Pérez were fighting for the presidency of Real Madrid. Redondo decided to line up next to Sanz and after Florentino Pérez's victory he went to Milan.



Iron and Forest Madrid won the League in 2003. The ambition of the board led them to dispense with the coach and the captain because they were considered little media. Madrid entered a 4-year streak without titles. The Malaga defender went to Qatari football.

Guti In 2010 Guti announced that he would not renew his contract that ended at the end of the season. He did so and went free to the Turkish Besiktas.

Raul The white benchmark, an idol in Concha Espina, left for Schalke 04 in 2010. The club announced that it would say goodbye with a press conference but the pressure from the fans who came to the Bernabéu to see their idol for the last time caused the opening of the doors to fire the 7 white.

Ronaldo He went to the winter market in 2007. His constant injuries lasted his last white year and in Madrid Ruud Van Nistelrooy was already playing the role of scorer that the Brazilian had.

Luis Figo The first of the galacticos to arrive was also the first to leave. After doing the preseason in the white team, he went to Inter before starting the season.

Alfredo Di Stefano La Saeta was the best soccer player in the 1950s. In 1964 Madrid lost the final of the European Cup in Vienna to Inter and they blamed him for not being unbalanced. After facing the coach and president, he went to Espanyol where he played 2 seasons before retiring.



