Real Madrid proved incapable against Betis (0-0) and took a new, possibly definitive, step backward in their aspirations for the league title that could become a hand in hand between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane’s team, with the European commitment, the semifinals against Chelsea just around the corner, became entangled against Manuel Pellegrini’s team, who handled themselves as they pleased as a visitor in the duels against Real Madrid. It is the fourth year in a row that Betis has left with a prize from Madrid, which maintains its European commitment.

Real can be five points behind Atlético Madrid and be reached by Barcelona, ​​with a game still pending. Even Sevilla can threaten the position of Zinedine Zidane’s team.

Real Madrid was unable to score against Betis that tuted to his rival and had, in addition, the clearest chances of the match. The Madridista determination at the end, with symptoms of fatigue, ended up being irrelevant in a duel that ended without goals and with the Belgian Eden Hazard on the pitch, the only good news for the Madrid team.

Belgian Eden Hazard returned but could not be the solution for Zidane’s Real Madrid. Photo: AFP / Gabriel Bouys.

The descent in the League burns. The bid for permanence is shaken every week and the number of those involved increases day after day. Elche came out strengthened and Alavés grows.

The Vitoria team still enjoys the ‘Calleja effect’ and added a point from their visit to Mestalla (1-1) against a rival who is still in a compromised situation and who cannot get away from the bottom.

The draw was insufficient for both but more painful for the locals, seven points away from the list of relegation marked by Valladolid. Javi Gracia’s team has only added two of the last fifteen points in play. The score against Valencia was six from the end when John Guidetti put Alavés ahead but three later Jose Gayá rescued his team from defeat.

Two wins and two draws have brought Alavés out of the pot, sixteenth, with a point of income compared to Elche that marks the permanence since they met again with the victory in their duel against Levante (1-0).

The goal of Argentine Lucas Boyé In the first half, it was enough for Fran Escribá’s team, who had not won for eight games. Since March 6 when they beat Sevilla. He took advantage of the insignificance of his rival. Levante, without objectives, gives the feeling of having let go. Paco López’s team could not avoid its third consecutive defeat (1-0).

Elche came out of relegation and the one that fell was Valladolid who drew in their field with Cádiz (1-1). Sergio’s team that has already six crashes without knowing the victory does not take off. He got the situation back on track in the quarter hour, with both Oscar Plano. But Juan Cala revived Cádiz. Any booty is good for Álvaro Cervera’s team, who accumulates merits every week. They have only lost one of their last five games and have an eight-point margin, which distance them from relegation.

Source: EFE