Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli
Millions of followers: 9.4
Athletic Club of Madrid
Millions of followers: 31.6
Borussia Dortmund
Millions of followers: 33
Inter de Milan
Millions of followers: 37.4
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club
Millions of followers: 37.6
Manchester City Football Club
Millions of followers: 75.9
Arsenal Football Club
Millions of followers: 76.4
Bayern Munich
Millions of followers: 87.1
Paris Saint-Germain Football Club
Millions of followers: 89.6
Liverpool Football Club
Millions of followers: 91.7
Chelsea Football Club
Millions of followers: 93.2
Juventus of Turin
Millions of followers: 102.9
Manchester United Football Club
Millions of followers: 140.8
Barcelona Soccer Club
Million Followers: 248
Real Madrid Football Club
Millions of followers: 251.5
