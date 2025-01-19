































































The meeting real Madrid – The Palms of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place at the Santiago Bernabéu at 4:15 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar, DAZN LaLiga 2, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Real Madrid – Las Palmas

Classification and statistics between Real Madrid – Las Palmas

Real Madrid comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Athletic



while Las Palmas played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Getafe



. He real Madrid currently occupies the position number 1 of LaLiga EA Sports with 44 points, while its rival,

The Palmsoccupies the place 14 with 23 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Real Madrid calendar, the Las Palmas calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.