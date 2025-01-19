01/19/2025



Updated at 06:30 a.m.





Real Madrid and Las Palmas They face each other this Sunday, January 19, in the match belonging to the twentieth day of the national championship. Those of Ancelotti They come from winning in the league Valenciain the match postponed due to the Dana tragedy, but their recent defeat against Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup has set off the alarms in Valdebebas.

The Italian coach is in the spotlight more than ever and a home defeat against the Canaries could increase attention towards him.

The Palmswho had just reaped good results, stumbled in the Gran Canaria Stadium before him Getafe last Sunday. With a slight distance from the relegation zone, the Canaries cannot sleep if they want to meet the objective of achieving permanence.

Real Madrid – Las Palmas Schedule

This Sunday’s attractive match between Real Madrid and Las Palmasa match that is played in the Santiago Bernabéu and corresponding to the 20th day of the leagueis scheduled for 4:15 p.m..









Where to watch Real Madrid – Las Palmas on television and online today

The clash between Real Madrid-Las Palmas can be seen live on television through the channel’s retransmission Movistar LaLiga. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the matchday 20 of the League through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting