16:17
Minute 00:28. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL BY FABIO SILVA
Las Palmas opens the can in the first play of the game
16:17
The game begins!
Las Palmas puts the ball into play
16:15
The Bernabéu is now ready to host the match
16:05
10 minutes until the game starts!
16:01
Ancelotti’s men jump to warm up
15:54
match referee
The person in charge of directing the match will be Quintero González, in communication with the VAR referee, Figueroa Vázquez
15:53
Substitutes
Real Madrid: Lunin, Fran González, Alaba, Endrick, Güler, Vallejo, Mendy, Jacobo, Chema, Lorenzo
The Palms: Horkas, Israel, Marc, Benito, Loiodice, Fuster, McBurnie, Mata, Januzaj, Pezzolesi, Viera
15:50
We already know the starting 11 of Las Palmas
Headlines: Cillessen, Mármol, Suárez, Javi Muñoz, Moleiro, McKenna, Sandro, Kirian, Álex Muñoz, Herzog, Silva
15:47
We already know Real Madrid’s starting 11
Headlines: Courtois, Vázquez, Asensio, Rüdiger, Fran García, Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham, Brahim, Mbappé, Rodrygo
