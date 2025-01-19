Real Madrid receives Las Palmas this Sunday (starting at 4:15 p.m.) at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a match in which the lead is at stake of LaLiga after Atlético de Madrid’s setback against Leganés. Ancelotti’s men will look for a victory that will put them at the head of the standings alone, as only one point separates them from the red and white team. Winning would also give them even more advantage over Barça, who could only draw against Getafe.

