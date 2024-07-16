Kylian Mbappé was officially presented to his new fans at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday 16 July. During the pre-season, the captain of the ‘Bleus’ will follow a specific programme inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo. The objective: to recover optimal physical form.
We have said many times that Kylian Mbappé was not always at 100% last season. The French international missed part of the pre-season with PSG, after refusing to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid already has everything planned so that he can recover his ideal physical form for next season. According to ACE Antonio Pintus is preparing a special programme for the French striker, inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, during his visit to the Spanish capital.
The Madrid-based fitness trainer is known for his tough, exhausting sessions. In recent years, the Pintus method has proven successful, as Real Madrid players maintain optimal physical shape throughout the season.
The European Super Cup against Atalanta Bergamo on 14 August will be the first match of the season for Kylian Mbappé’s Madrid. After a long preparation, the goal will be to be able to count on the goalscorer at 100% of his physical capacity to compete in this match.
More Real Madrid news:
#Real #Madrid #Kylian #Mbappés #incredible #fitness #program #inspired #Cristiano #Ronaldo
Leave a Reply