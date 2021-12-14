Here comes the comment of Toni Kroos in the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League. Not at the first, who had seen the real Madrid be paired with Benfica, but with the second, the official one, where the Madrid team was placed in front of one of the worst possible opponents: Paris Saint-Germain. In a video message sent to AS, the midfielder Blancos expressed his opinion on the challenge that will take place in February.

TOUGH – “I hope I can make a comment and that there are no other surprises”, he began Kroos making fun of the bis draw that went on stage. “What can I say? Well, that’s the Paris Saint-Germain is undoubtedly the toughest opponent we could draw among all the various possible formations. But we are Real Madrid and we play for this type of match. We look forward to certain commitments. That said, we don’t have to think about it too much now because we are doing well and we have to continue like this. We still have to win games before Christmas (in Liga ed) and then we’ll see what happens later. We are confident that we can play the move to the quarterfinals, but we’ll see. “