Indeed, Khimki himself is being especially punished by the coronavirus pandemic. For this week, there are barely eight players to play the double European match against Madrid and Baskonia. Jordan Mickey, Janis Timma, Evgeny Voronov, Greg Monroe and Maxim Barashkov have tested positive for coronavirus and Stefan Jovic, Alexey Shved and Errick McCollum are injured. Thus, Kurtinaitis barely has: Sergey Karasev, Egor Vialtsev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Sergey Monia, Vladislav Odinokov, Devin Booker, Jonas Jerebko and Dairis Bertans.