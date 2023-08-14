Real Madrid have already chosen the goalkeeper who will replace the injured Thibaut Courtois. This is Kepa Arrizabalaga, who will arrive from Chelsea on loan (therefore without the right or obligation to buy) until June 2024. The confirmation comes from Jan-Christian Dreesen, executive director of the Bavarian team: “We were close and in fact we wanted to present him today. But he is Spanish and chose Real Madrid.” Therefore only the official status is missing and then Kepa will be a new player of the Blancos.