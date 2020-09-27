Luka Jovic (22 years old) is focusing on Real Madrid in these final weeks of the transfer market. Because from the sports direction they have had a conversation with the striker in recent days. In it, he was told to be calm and to continue working, since He will only be loaned out if he fully agrees with his destiny for 2020-21. Its continuity would not be a burden.



It is clear that neither the club nor the footballer smile when thinking about how the events happened in the Serbian’s first white season, signed in 2019 for 60 million euros. The strong bet then for the striker, much sought after for starring in a great irruption at Eintracht (27 goals and 7 assists in 48 games), has not found a prize in his Madrid debut. Between injuries and the little confidence that Zidane gave him (only 806 minutes spread over 27 games, with 2 goals and 2 assists), Jovic has not been able to show his potential to date, which has forced a study of your situation.

Zidane, in line with the club

It was his own Zizou who voiced it first, recommending an assignment with which to enjoy the opportunities that you would not have in Madrid. At her age and unable to develop, she risks stagnation. The technician then acted accordingly and did not move him from the bench at the Reale Arena, in the league premiere, despite the 0-0. However, the sky has been opened to the attacker after that very little hopeful message.

18

To start, a member of weight in the entity clarified the panorama, indicating that, although it is preferred that he blanks in another team, in no case will you be pushed to accept an assignment. In these months, the proposals or surveys of Chelsea, Naples, Milan or Monaco, which has considerably reduced the range of attractive interests. Thus the loan option, although it remains on the table, has been losing steam. But Madrid is not going to force that outcome and, therefore, He has let Jovic know that his continuity will not be a setback. Zidane, who started him at Villamarín, agrees.