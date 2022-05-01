Schedule: At what time to see Real Madrid – Joventut?

Real Madrid and Joventut will meet this Sunday, May 1 in the meeting of day 31 of the Endesa League 2021/22. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be played at WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Real Madrid – Joventut on TV and online?

Movistar+ will broadcast Real Madrid vs Joventut live with the narration of two of his usual communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso… You can follow live The meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.via #Go (dial 8).

Real Madrid – Joventut, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Real Madrid vs Joventut. With us you will have the best minute by minutethe images most impressive of the encounter and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle just finish.