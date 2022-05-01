With Barça recovering the tone in the League to secure its first position, the fight is focused on the second. to win the Madrid, he would play it against a Valencia Basket which he would have a victory below and he would rule out Penya because he would add a positive average against them. to beat the Joventut These three teams would tie at 21 wins and that fight would take a lot of heat for the final days. Lenovo Tenerife looks down on everyone, 5th, with a balance of 20-12 and their commitment to the Champions League as an immediate thought.