Luka Modric was injured, which may question his possibility of joining the King’s Cup final and facing Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Royal Club announced, on Friday, that the 37-year-old Croatian international “suffered an injury in the back of his left thigh,” without giving an estimate of how long he would need to recover.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he doubts his main playmaker will be able to play the King’s Cup final against Osasuna in Seville on May 6.

Ancelotti added that Modric, who is named after Dutch star Johan Cruyff because of his “total football” style, suffered a “minor injury” during Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Girona in the Spanish League (La Liga), which left Real Madrid far behind table leaders Barcelona. La Liga, by 11 points.

“This is football, these things happen,” Ancelotti added. We hope he returns for the remaining matches, which is important.”

Modric, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2018, helped Real Madrid win five Champions League titles, including the club’s record-breaking fourteenth edition last season.

Despite his age, Modric is a key player in Real Madrid’s main matches, and maintains his role as the team’s best playmaker.

The Madrid club will host Almeria in the La Liga competitions, on Saturday, and then face Real Sociedad in another league match before the King’s Cup final.