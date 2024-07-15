Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After completing the contract with French star Kylian Mbappe, who came from Paris Saint-Germain, and is expected to be presented tomorrow (Tuesday) at the “Santiago Bernabeu” stadium, Real Madrid is thinking of selling one of its current French stars “Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni” this summer if it receives a good offer for one of them.

After Mbappe imagined that he would be playing alongside 3 of his compatriots and teammates in the French national team, he now knows that Los Blancos might get rid of one of them this summer, if the offer is tempting.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there are six players who could leave Real Madrid this summer, namely Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Jesus Vallejo, Rene Jesus Carvalho, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and French full-back Ferland Mendy, even if Los Blancos are considering renewing the contracts of the latter two players, Lunin and Mendy.

The French international, Mendy, 29, reaches the end of his contract in the summer of 2025, but he has not said anything about his desire to leave the royal club. However, the possibility of the arrival of Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies may affect his decision to stay or leave, while the Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti, hopes that he will continue and not leave.

The newspaper said that Mendy has a long list of names from some of the best clubs in Europe, each of which is seeking to obtain his services this summer, noting that Real Madrid is ready to listen to all offers.