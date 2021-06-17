Real Madrid confirmed yesterday afternoon through their social networks that Sergio Ramos will not continue in the first team next season. One of the most successful players in history leaves the team, who is surely the best Spanish defender of all time.
The sudden departure of Sergio Ramos is joined by the more than probable sale of Rafa Varane. The French central defender has a foot and a half in the Premier League, and Varane himself has on occasion assured that if he left Real Madrid he would love to try the English league.
Florentino’s environment ensures that the president is willing to stay with Militao, Nacho and Alaba. An injury to one of these three could leave an important gap in the squad, so everything indicates that Real Madrid will have to sign a world elite center-back for the next season.
It seems a fact that Koundé will leave Seville this same market and all of Europe is on the prowl. The French defender likes it at the White House, and he himself seems to have chosen the Bernabéu over Camp Nou.
Another option that he likes in Madrid is Aymeric Laporte. Manchester City’s Spanish center-back has seen Stones and Ruben Dias take his place away throughout this season. The problem with Laporte is that he seems to have decided that he prefers to play for Barça.
It seems that Florentino Pérez is not willing to spend practically nothing on hiring a defender. All the money he gets through sales will be used to achieve the arrival of Kylian Mbappé.
It is true that Real Madrid could come to adjust with Militao, Nacho and Alaba, but the arrival of a central quarter seems the least convenient.
Leave a Reply