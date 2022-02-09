Real Madrid dreams of joining Mbappé and Haaland in the same team, the new successors to the throne of world football. Mbappé seems done, but the signing of Haaland seems to be complicated, so Real Madrid would be looking for a clear alternative for the attack in Lewandowski. The Polish striker has one more year left on his contract with Bayern, and he would be interested in finishing his career at a club like Real Madrid.
Lewandowski has not accepted any renewal offer knowing of the possibility of joining the white club. The Polish player who, after winning The Best award, shows that he is still in sensational form, would have to share the lead with Benzema, Mbappé and Vinicius, all sensational footballers, but this would allow Ancelotti to rotate and always maintain a excellent level.
The advanced age of Lewandowski and Benzema can make both players agree to exchange roles and while one plays the other rests. In addition, by profile, they are two players who fit perfectly, thanks to Lewandowski’s positioning, power and goalscoring ability and Benzema’s vision and associative ability, who released, could do a lot of damage.
Real Madrid is preparing a summer market with many surprises to attack Europe again and we hope that Lewandowski is one of the chosen reinforcements, as it would give La Liga a great dimension.
