Madrid (AFP)

Spanish Real Madrid is waiting for a complicated summer to find a striker to replace the veteran Frenchman Karim Benzema, who announced his departure from the royal team, after a rich journey since 2009 during which he won the Golden Ball award last season.

Within 48 hours, Real Madrid abandoned Benzema, Marco Asensio, Belgian Eden Hazard and Dominican Mariano Diaz. The departure of four offensive players imposes a heated workshop for Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and his management.

Despite this, the Brazilian royal team includes Vinicius Junior, who has turned from a target of criticism by Benzema into a golden partner for him. The player, who was subjected to terrible racist campaigns in the last two years, entered the line of competition to win the Golden Ball award, after scoring 23 goals and 21 assists in various competitions.

The Meringue squad also includes the other Brazilian, Rodrigo, who started the season as a substitute, before gradually penetrating the starting line-up, achieving remarkable numbers with 19 goals and 11 assists.

Also, young Alvaro Rodriguez, 18, played his first minutes with the first team, showing promising glimpses.

But within two days, the “White House” laid off 76 million euros of its salaries, “a total of 9 million for Asensio and Mariano, 28 for Hazard and 30 for Benzema,” which promises a fiery attack in the summer of transfers.

Real Madrid announced the strengthening of its ranks during the season. Ancelotti hinted in a press conference that left-back Fran Garcia, 23, the son of Castilla Academy, who has been carrying the colors of Rayo Vallecano since 2021, will return to his former team in the summer for 5 million euros.

Offensive midfielder Ibrahim Diaz, 23, and defensive midfielder Antonio Blanco, 22, who were loaned to AC Milan and Alaves respectively, will also return without ensuring that they will stay with the team during the next season.

But all this does not benefit the seasoned coach Ancelotti in the attacking line. “Four strikers have left. So we have to start working, and we will do it, but without pressure, we have enough time to deal with him calmly,” according to what the Italian revealed after the recent tie with Athletic Bilbao in the domestic league. Barcelona won the title for the first time since 2019.

Ancelotti continued: “What we are looking for is a striker who scores goals, who can coordinate with the rest of the players… knowing that we have two young players at the front who are starting to play an important role,” referring to Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Many names revolve around the Real Observatory. Talented playmaker Jude Bellingham, 19, gave his consent to leave Borussia Dortmund and head to Real, according to Spanish newspapers. However, the England international is not a striker.

In the spearhead role, the tall striker Joselo, 33, may arrive on loan from relegated Espanyol to the second division. But his aura is far from Benzema.

According to the sports media, Real Madrid is targeting England captain Harry Kane.

At 29, Tottenham’s top scorer is the perfect substitute for Benzema. The name of German Kai Havertz, 23, who has been a professional with Chelsea since 2020 and is able to occupy the position of attacking and attacking midfielder, is also mentioned.

Real Madrid has a promising surprise, represented by the 16-year-old Brazilian Andric, who will move from Palmeiras to his ranks, starting in the summer of 2024.

Accustomed to announcing fanciful deals in the style of the early years of the third millennium, seasoned club president Florentino Perez may stash a surprise at the last minute, with his formidable economic abilities and sporting arguments backed by a record 14 Champions League titles.