In the words of Ancelotti, Real Madrid is not considering more signings after the market closes. However, this has changed after the injury to Vinicius Jr., in the event that they move to the capital of Spain for some more reinforcement, this will be of an offensive profile, specifically a center forward. From then on, no other line of the current leader of LaLiga will be reinforced this summer.
It is no secret to anyone that Ancelotti is on the goodbye tour due to the constant rumors of his departure at the end of the tournament. That is why the club has made the decision not to make a huge investment in transfers because there is no future with the current coach. Thus, only Jude Bellingham is the strong expense of the team, the rest are options that will have minutes depending on whether the stars require rest. Although, the directive is very clear that by 2024 they will open the portfolio in a prominent way to continue with the renovation and one of the areas that they will reinforce will be both sides.
On the left the issue is clear, the option is and will be Alphonso Davies. Although, on the right, the debate is open. The Frimpong option, especially if Xabi Alonso is the next coach, seems the most viable, but there is a winger who has been liked by everyone on the Real Madrid board for years. This is Reece James, the Chelsea captain has physical potential that makes him an outstanding man when it comes to attacking, but he is one of the most reliable full-backs in defense. The complication with the Englishman is his constant injuries, there will be close monitoring of his evolution and if he is healthy and fit, in 2024 there will be moves for him.
