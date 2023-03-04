The situation at Real Madrid is not completely critical, but there is some discomfort in the upper sphere of the club with the way Karim Benzema’s season is going. The reality is that winning the Ballon d’Or has been bad for the French, there is no trace of Karim from last season, the Copa del Rey Clásico confirmed it.
Ancelotti has already recruited Álvaro Rodríguez, from Castilla, for the first team, but the great investment in the attack is planned for 2024, when Mbappé and Haaland will be within range again, and until that summer arrives, the entire 2023-24 academic year will remain
The first option of all is to shoot with what there is. Giving confidence to the Uruguayan youth squad so that he gradually enters the dynamics of the team so that Benzema reaches the important games of the season well. In addition, the club considers that Rodrygo can play as second striker if neither of them are available.
If we talk about important signings, there are two names that have come out in recent months to strengthen Real Madrid’s forward line. They are going to be expensive, they are top in their position but they are not the elite like Haaland and Mbappé and they could have difficulties to adapt. These are the cases of Vlahovic and Richarlison. It is the least viable option of the three.
At Real Madrid they already know about this operation, as they have had cases such as those of Van Nistelrooy, Huntelar, Adebayor or Chicharito. The option is logical but risky at the same time. Roberto Firmino, who has already informed Liverpool that he is going to leave the club next season, would fit into this profile today.
