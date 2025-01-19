Real Madrid did not fail, they overcame a goal against after 24 seconds and thrashed UD Las Palmas on the back of a spectacular Mbappé, protagonist of a double in his best game so far in white. With their victory, Ancelotti’s team became the leader, with two more points than Atlético and seven more than Barcelona. The day couldn’t have gone more smoothly.

The French forward did everything. He scored three goals (one disallowed), hit the post twice and was an unstoppable nightmare for the rival. His growth is exponential in recent games, in line with the star that Madrid thought they had signed in the summer.

The early goal

Las Palmas scored after 24 seconds

It was the first day that Vinícius was missing due to his two-match suspension, but the Brazilian’s absence was not noticed because Rodrygo played very well on the left, opening once again the debate of being an underused player by having to play on the right. Modric was not there either due to suspension but Ceballos performed much better than usual. The Sevillian improves day by day because he is having the consistency that he has lacked in other seasons. And the absence of Tchouaméni was a relief for the fluidity of the Whites’ game.

Madrid, as usual, mixed very good moments with others in which they were very fragile in their area. In fact, against Las Palmas he bordered on the absurdity because before touching the first ball he was already a goal behind in a play that portrayed the entire defense and in particular Lucas Vázquez.

The Canary Islands team served from the center and played and played until Sandro filtered a great pass to the far post, where Fabio Silva burst in to score at will because he had beaten the Galician full-back.

The reaction

Madrid shot fifteen times on goal in the first half

The goal left the Bernabéu in shock but a minute later Brahim missed the tie in an incredible way, alone and without a goalkeeper from Rodrygo’s cross. The player from Malaga thus prolonged his bad streak because he had already missed a handful of easy goals against Deportiva Minera.

Despite Brahim’s failure, Madrid did not lose its head. He had the entire game ahead of him and Las Palmas showed no signs of life, cowering in front of his goalkeeper, Cillessen, who, stop by stop, maintained his vital signs. In any case, it was soon seen that if the Canarian team’s hopes continued like this, they were going to end very soon. Madrid tied in the 17th minute due to a clear penalty for Sandro’s knockdown of Rodrygo. The former Barcelona player did not protest. In his shot, Mbappé put the ball on the opposite side to that of the Dutch goalkeeper.

The tie unleashed Madrid, who from then on until half-time bottled up the Canary Islands team in their area and subjected them to overwhelming pressure. In the first half, Madrid shot fifteen times, nine between the posts with a lot of sense.

The comeback

Two goals in three minutes

The comeback was felt and it fell like ripe fruit. Two goals came in three minutes. In the 33rd minute Mbappé shot from distance, Cillessen took the ball as best he could, which went to Lucas Vázquez, whose cross was successfully finished off with the tip of his foot by Brahim, who scored and apologized to the fans for the mistake at the beginning.

The Canarian team was still on the canvas when they received the third in the 36th. Valverde stole in the center of the field and Rodrygo assisted Mbappé so that he put it in the net with the first touch. The punishment could have been even greater before the break because Mbappé scored the third of his own, but the referee, the debutant at the Bernabéu Quintero González, annulled it when he was warned by the VAR that the Frenchman received the ball offside when start of the play It was the seventh goal that the Frenchman had disallowed in the League.

The beginning of the second half had nothing to do with the first. Madrid came out very plugged in, determined not to complicate their lives, and Las Palmas gave a feeling of absolute helplessness, as if their only mission was to limit the downpour.

The second part

Madrid played at will

Thus, Madrid’s attack found a reward in the 55th minute in a shot by Rodrygo after a pass from Fran García after a good collective play. With the score at 4-1, Ancelotti sent David Alaba to warm up, who received the best ovation of the afternoon when he came out to play after a year due to a broken cruciate.

To make matters worse for Las Palmas, Benito was sent off for kicking Lucas Vázquez in the side, leaving marks on his heels. Bellingham scored but it was also disallowed for offside. Then another called goal failed and the VAR annulled another goal by Fede Valverde, the third disallowed against the whites on a placid afternoon that left Madrid at the top of the standings.