Alexander Garnacho He is one of the greatest promises that can be seen today in European football: at just 18 years old, the Argentine winger has been exhibiting a superlative level at Manchester United in England, for which reason the interest of the main clubs in Europe has not taken long. to arrive.
The main candidate to keep the kid is Real Madrid of Spain: after Endrick’s movements, Florentino Pérez’s club is monitoring another operation that describes his transfer policy, young talents like Vinicius, Rodrygo and Valverde.
Although he was born in Madrid, Garnacho has Argentine nationality through his mother. He played in the Atlético youth academy and came out at a youthful age. He had two great offers: Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, deciding on the club that plays in the Premier League.
The striker has two goals and two assists in his 292 minutes, that is a goal contribution every 73 minutes. He started against Aston Villa and came on against Fulham, scoring in the 94th minute, in the last game before the World Cup.
Garnacho has not yet renewed his contract with Manchester United, so in Madrid they seek to anticipate to take whoever is shaping up to be called up in the next post-World Cup matches of the Argentine team. What will happen?
