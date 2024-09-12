The curse of injuries returns to Chamartín and Ancelotti’s men are going crazy with so many absences. Despite this, the real Madrid will face a fifth match against Real Sociedad to take the three points back to the capital.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are preparing to visit San Sebastian in a difficult match against Real Sociedad, at a critical moment for the white team due to an alarming list of injured players.
This situation is not new for the Madridistas, who last season also dealt with a wave of injuries that affected their performance in crucial matches. At present, the Merengue team has a total of eight injured players, six of whom are key pieces for Ancelotti. With the accumulated absences, the Italian coach will have to adjust his lineup to face a difficult challenge at the Reale Arena, facing again what seems to be the curse of injuries.
The absences at Real Madrid are significant, affecting both the defence and the midfield, as well as the young players from the youth system. Below we detail the situation of each of the injured players:
The Austrian defender has been suffering from a torn cruciate ligament since last season, an injury that has complicated his recovery. However, there is good news, as Alaba has returned to training with the group and his return is expected to be imminent. Madrid’s defence misses his experience and leadership in the back line, so his return would be an important boost for the team.
Ceballos is currently sidelined with a sprained ankle, an injury that will keep him out until mid-October. The Spanish midfielder is a key part of Ancelotti’s rotation and his absence limits options in midfield, especially at a time when the schedule is starting to get tight.
Mendy, who is usually at left-back, is suffering from thigh problems and is not expected to return until the end of September. Mendy’s recurring injuries have been a constant problem for Real Madrid, who have had to look for alternative solutions to cover his position during his absence.
The Brazilian centre-back suffered a muscle injury during the recent international break, which makes him a doubt for the match against Real Sociedad, with little chance of being available. Militão’s absence represents a hard blow for the Madrid defence, which loses one of its most solid and secure bastions in the defensive line.
Tchouaméni is currently sidelined with foot problems and is not expected to return until late September. His absence leaves a void in the midfield, a key area in Ancelotti’s tactical scheme that often relies on solidity and ability to break through opposing lines.
Camavinga suffered a sprained knee in training ahead of the European Super Cup final and has yet to play a competitive match this season. His return is expected to occur at the end of September. The absence of Camavinga, with his energy and versatility, is another significant loss for the team.
The English midfielder has had calf problems that have kept him off the pitch. Although he has recovered somewhat, he remains doubtful for the next few days. Bellingham is a key player for Ancelotti, bringing creativity and dynamism to the midfield, and his return is eagerly awaited by Real Madrid fans.
Youth centre-back Jacobo Ramón, along with other youngsters such as Joan Martínez and César Palacios, is also injured with a thigh problem, which will keep him out until the end of September. Ramón’s injury limits Ancelotti’s options in defence, especially at a time when alternatives are scarce.
In addition to the aforementioned absences, Real Madrid have received some good news with the recovery of Arda Güler. The young Turkish talent has already played for his country and seems to be fully fit after also having been through an injury. His return adds a creative option to Real Madrid’s attack, something that could be vital in the coming weeks as the team continues to deal with the multiple absences.
With so many absences, Real Madrid will have to find a way to overcome adversity and continue competing at the highest level. The visit to San Sebastian will not be easy, but Ancelotti’s men are used to fighting against difficulties, and this time will be no different. The hope of recovering their key players will be an additional incentive for the Merengues in their quest to stay in the fight for titles this season.
