Real Madrid will face Manchester City this Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. It is possibly the best game that can be seen right now in the world of football, it is an early double-game final where for many, the ”Skyblues” are the favourites. Next we show you the injured and sanctioned of Real Madrid:
Fortunately, Real Madrid arrives with two casualties that are not entirely important, since Ancelotti will not have to modify the team’s structure for them. These are the cases of Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos.
More news about the Champions League
Ferland Mendy
The Frenchman has been missing throughout the season and despite the fact that we have been able to see him again in training, he will not be available. He entered the squad for the Copa del Rey final but Ancelotti confirmed that he is still injured and that he would only be there to accompany his teammates.
Daniel Ceballos
Dani’s case is very different. Sources close to Real Madrid confirmed that if he had not been injured he would have started in the Copa del Rey Final. The news broke in the training prior to the appointment. The utreran noted discomfort in the biceps femoris and his loss for 10 days is confirmed. He could make it to the second leg of the semifinals.
Eder Militao
Real Madrid will not be able to count on their best defender for this appointment. Militao committed two very silly fouls against Chelsea that cost him two yellow cards. Luckily for Ancelotti, Rudiger may be available to accompany David Alaba in the most important event of the year. From here on there are no more players who are sanctioned, as all the players went to the semifinals with no cards.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Real #Madrid #injured #suspended #face #Manchester #leg #Champions #League #semifinals
Leave a Reply