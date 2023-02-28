Real Madrid and FC Barcelona play their third competition in the last three games and this time they do so with a ticket to the final at stake. The teams arrive at two very different times: the whites have recovered from injuries and despite the draw in the derby they are still alive in all three competitions, while Xavi’s men are out of Europe and lost against Almería on Sunday. These are the casualties that Real Madrid has for the Copa del Rey match on Thursday:
Rodrygo
State: Doubt until the last minute
Injury: Pain in the left piriformis muscle
Return date: I could return to the call for the classic
The Brazilian left injured in the match against Liverpool and has missed Saturday’s derby. Luckily, it seems that the injury was not serious and he could get to enter the call for the cup match.
Ferland Mendy
State: He continues training outside the group
Injury: Injury to the posterior semimembranosus muscle of the left leg
Return date: I might come back next week
The loss of David Alaba could have accelerated the plans for the return of the French full-back, but Nacho’s good performance on the right wing means that the club prefers to recover 100% of what the starting full-back looks like before he returns.
david praises
State: Did not play
Injury: Right biceps femoris injury
Return date: Although an estimated date has not been given, this injury could take him out for a month
Alaba is not having his best season, and if you add to this the injuries it is impossible for him to recover the rhythm and level of last year. The great organizer of the defense that we saw last season is far away, but the club supports him.
Real Madrid will not lose any cash for the classic in this regard. All the uninjured will be available.
