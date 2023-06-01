LaLiga is already finished, although there is still a final date for which Real Madrid will receive a visit from Atlethic Club Bilbao. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti have already secured their place in the next edition of the Champions League, although they still have to get these three points from matchday 38 to certify second place in the competition.
For this match, the Italian coach has a series of players who will come to this league commitment as a doubt, as is the case with Benzema and Vinicius among others. Today we will show you the injured and suspended Real Madrid players to face the last day of LaLiga against Athletic Club Bilbao.
Here are the injured and suspended players of Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr.
The Brazilian has knee problems. He did not pass the medical tests to play against Rayo Vallecano and was left out of the squad against Vallecas and Sevilla. For this weekend there is nothing confirmed, we will have to wait to see those selected by Ancelotti.
Karim Benzema
In the case of Karim, he suffered a cut on his foot in the game against Rayo Vallecano, which is why he played lame for the vast majority of the game. At the end of the match he had to undergo stitches.
On the previous day against Sevilla he did not play. His appearance against Athletic will depend on his evolution.
Marco Asensio
Another player who comes to this match as a doubt is Marco Asensio. The player from the Balearic Islands suffers from a muscle injury and could not be against Athletic on the last day
For this match, the Real Madrid coach will not miss any player due to suspension. Of course, there are two players who have to be careful since in the case of seeing the yellow card they would miss the first league match of the following season, these players are Militao and Rodrygo.
