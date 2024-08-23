He real Madrid is preparing to host Real Valladolid in its first match at the Santiago Bernabéu of the 2024/25 season.
Following a disappointing opening-day draw against Mallorca, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are under pressure to prove they have what it takes to dominate La Liga. With one of the most fearsome forward lines in world football, led by Kylian Mbappé and supported by talents such as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Los Blancos will be looking to give their fans a performance that will make it clear that the draw was just a minor setback.
Newly promoted Real Valladolid, with high morale after beating Espanyol in their debut, arrive in Madrid ready to fight for every ball and with the hope of causing an upset at the white giants.
Real Madrid will not be able to count on Ferland Mendy Mendy was sent off for his first home game of the season. The French full-back was shown a straight red card in the final minute of the game against Mallorca, a decision that leaves the team without its first-choice left-back for the crucial match against Real Valladolid. Mendy, who is known for his defensive solidity and ability to join in attack, is a sensitive loss for Carlo Ancelotti, who will now have to find an alternative on the left flank, possibly opting for Fran García to cover the absence. This suspension comes at an inopportune time, just when the team needs a convincing victory to calm the waters after an uncertain start.
The bad streak of injuries returns to the Chamartín team, and that is Jude Bellingham The English midfielder will be out for a month. The English midfielder suffered an injury while training at Valdebebas to the plantar hamstring of his right leg. His return to the pitch will be possible against Espanyol in the sixth matchday of La Liga. A significant loss for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid who will have to find a replacement in Luka Modric, Arda Güller or Daniel Ceballos, because he will not have any available players either. Eduardo Camavinga who also got injured in the days before the European Super Cup against Atalanta in Warsaw, suffering a sprain in his left knee that will keep him out for six to seven weeks.
In addition to Mendy’s suspension, Real Madrid faces an even more complicated situation with the injury of David AlabaThe Austrian defender, a key piece in the white defence, will not only miss the match against Valladolid, but will also be out of action until after Christmas.
His knee injury, which initially seemed less serious, has turned out to be a persistent problem that has frustrated recovery plans. Alaba’s prolonged absence represents a major blow for Ancelotti, who loses one of his most versatile and experienced players at the back. The injury forces the Italian coach to reorganise his defence during a crucial part of the season, when the team will need to be in top form to stay in contention for titles.
