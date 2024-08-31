He real Madrid will face Real Betis in Matchday 4 of La Liga in a crucial match for the white team, who are looking to get back on track after a shaky start to the season.
Carlo Ancelotti’s team has not started on the right foot, with just one win and two draws in the first three games of the campaign. This start has generated a wave of doubts around a squad that, after the addition of stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Endrick, promised much more. In the third matchday, the draw against Las Palmas set off alarm bells and made it clear that something is not working in a team considered one of the best in the world.
Real Madrid’s start to the season has been, to say the least, unexpected. With a reinforced squad and an experienced coach in Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos were expected to dominate from the first minute. However, after three games, the team has only managed one victory, while the other two matches ended in draws. Particularly worrying was the result of the third matchday against Las Palmas, where the team showed a lack of cohesion and effectiveness that surprised fans and analysts alike.
Expectations were sky-high following the arrival of Mbappé, considered one of the best players in the world, and Endrick, a young Brazilian talent with a promising future. However, performances so far have been far below expectations, leaving fans wondering what is going wrong. A lack of creativity in midfield and a vulnerable defence have been some of the most notable problems, aspects that Ancelotti must urgently correct if he wants his team to return to winning ways.
As if the performance problems weren’t enough, Real Madrid have also had to deal with a series of major injuries that have hampered their competitive ability. David Alaba is one of the most notable absences, as the Austrian defender will not be able to return to the pitch until 2025 due to a cruciate ligament tear, although he has already begun his training process. Added to this is the absence of Jesús Vallejo, who is out with a muscle injury and is expected to return in mid-September.
Eduardo Camavinga is also on the list of absentees due to a knee sprain he suffered during training prior to the European Super Cup final against Atalanta. Fortunately, his recovery is going better than expected. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, is facing problems in his calf, which adds another worry for Ancelotti ahead of the match against Real Betis.
Betis also have some important absences, although in smaller numbers. Isco, a key player for the Verdiblancos, is still recovering from a broken fibula that caused him to miss the Euros and is expected to be back soon. In addition, Bakambu will be out until mid-September due to a muscle injury.
