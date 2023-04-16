After Real Madrid won a comfortable victory by two goals to nil in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals and also won by two goals to nil against a Cádiz that made things difficult for them from the first moment in the match corresponding to day 29 of LaLiga, they will now have to visit the city of London to play the second leg of the quarterfinals of the highest competition in European football.
The match will be played next Tuesday, April 18, scheduled at 9:00 p.m. Spanish. Everything indicates that the squad trained by Ancelotti will be practically in its entirety for this match against Chelsea. A loss that will be certain is that of Ferland Mendy, who is a long-term injured in the white squad. A player who will be a doubt is the Brazilian Vinicius Jr, who was already low against Cádiz in the league commitment, his evolution will mark his availability.
Next we leave you the injured and suspended players of Real Madrid for this Champions League match.
Ferland Mendy
State: Not available
Injury: left soleus muscle injury
Return date: Begginings of may
A player who will surely be absent for this European commitment is the Frenchman Ferland Mendy, the side of the Madrid squad has had numerous problems with injuries since he arrived at the club. He has a muscle injury in the soleus of his left leg and will not be able to play against Chelsea this European match.
Vinicius Jr.
State: Doubt
Injury: Muscular fatigue
Return date: Evolution pending
Vinicius Jr arrives as a doubt for this match after being ruled out of the league match against Cádiz due to muscle fatigue. As time goes by, it will be known if Ancelotti will finally have Vini for this game or not. Under normal conditions he would be ready to play without any problem.
Sanctioned
As for sanctions, Real Madrid does not have any casualties, so the only one who will miss Tuesday’s game is Ferland Mendy, added to the doubts generated around Vinicius. In addition, the white team does not have any player warned of a sanction either.
