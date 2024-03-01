Real Madrid will face each other this weekend with a Valencia that has fallen into disrepair. The team is not going through its best moment as an institution, but the arrival of Baraja has allowed the fans to get some joy.
For this match, Carlo Ancelotti will have several absences. Below we leave you with the injured and sanctioned Real Madrid players for this match.
Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper has been injured for several months now. Before the summer holidays he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and unfortunately for Real Madrid he has not been able to play a single minute this season due to tearing ligaments in his knee in training. Despite everything, the team knew how to recover by signing Kepa and Lunin, although they miss the Belgian a lot. The goalkeeper is already training on the green, and his return is scheduled for the end of March or beginning of April, great news for the merengue team.
Military
The Brazilian suffered the same injury as Courtois during the match against Athletic Club at the beginning of the season, and the first diagnoses seemed to indicate that the defender could return before the Belgian goalkeeper. The reality is that the player is already training on the green. Despite everything, the club does not want to force the machinery and the training is gentle and he is not yet expected in competition for a few months to ensure a complete recovery and return to 100%.
Praise
The Austrian defender also injured his knee ligaments in a LaLiga match against Villarreal. This is the third injury of a Real Madrid player of this type this season and the white team is being one of the least fortunate in this regard, since three of the main players in the squad have suffered a similar injury and the three of the team's most defensive third. The player's return will still have to wait, and who knows if he could reach the last leg of the competition.
Jude Bellingham
The Englishman was one of Real Madrid's best but after scoring a double against Girona the player suffered a sprain that will keep him off the field for around three weeks.
Joselu
He is the last player to fall on the injured list of the merengue parish. In a couple of weeks he will return to training. These are unspecified physical problems.
Luckily for Carlo Ancelotti, no player from the Real Madrid first team will miss the duel in Valencia due to suspension.
