He real Madrid plays his last league commitment this Tuesday before the Copa del Rey final and the match of Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real society receives the whites in what could be a procedure or a match to experiment for Ancelotti, since he has quite delicate casualties for the next games. These are the casualties that condition Real Madrid for this match and for the following:
david praises
The Austrian is close to returning to competition after leaving injured at Stamford Bridge, but his presence at the Reale Arena is not assured. In the team’s training after the victory against Almería, he trained, but he did it alone. It is possible that he will not play on Tuesday since Ancelotti will need him for the Champions League.
Ferland Mendy
It was rumored that the Frenchman could also be with the team shortly, but so far he has only done recovery work in Valdebebas. Mendy’s loss has affected Ancelotti’s plans since he does not now have a left-back in the squad, but Camavinga is solving the ballot in spades.
Luka modric
Alarm bells went off in the capital when the Croatian left with discomfort from the defeat in Montilivi. Finally, Luka Modric seems that he will not only miss this game, but also the Cup final and may not make it to the clash against Manchester City. As expected, no risk will be taken with the player until the Champions League clash arrives.
Sanctioned
To add insult to injury, two undisputed starters for Real Madrid miss out on Tuesday’s duel. Vinicius Junior He saw his tenth card in the League and is completing his cycle once again, so he will not be on the list. The other one who arrived warned was camavingawho was booked in the 74th minute and will see the bulls from the sidelines.
#Real #Madrid #injured #suspended #League #match #Real #Sociedad
Leave a Reply