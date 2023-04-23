Real Madrid prepares the final push of the season and does so with morale through the roof. The team is still alive in all three competitions, with La Liga very complicated, and Ancelotti has found the formula to keep everyone plugged in and continue drawing competitive elevens. The only problem that can be seen in the capital is that the defense again has important losses for the next games. These are the casualties due to injury or sanction for the match against Girona:
Ferland Mendy
For this league match, Real Madrid has ruled out Ferland Mendy 100%. The left back was injured for the third time in a row this season and the club has already informed him that they do not have him for next season. Ferland has not been at the expected level this season and having a player with this irregularity in the squad is of no use to you.
david praises
After a couple of injuries, Alaba once again found a place for himself in the eleven and led the Alaba-Militao pairing, but unfortunately the Austrian was injured in the second leg against Chelsea. The club has not confirmed it yet, but there is a chance that they will lose both the Cup final and the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, a game in which Militao will not be in either due to seeing a yellow card in the last game.
Daniel Ceballos He will be the only Madrid player to miss the match due to suspension. The Spaniard saw a yellow card late in the first half of the match against Celta and will not play on Tuesday. In addition, Ceballos is an important player for Ancelotti in these matches, since Kroos and Modric must be rested for the coming weeks. Besides, camavinga He will have to be careful, because he has 4 yellow cards in the League and the next one carries a sanction.
#Real #Madrid #injured #suspended #League #match #Girona
Leave a Reply