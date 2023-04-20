Real Madrid welcomes Celta de Vigo this weekend at the Santiago Bernabéu after having secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals, leaving Chelsea on the road. For Ancelotti’s men, LaLiga has faded into the background, as Barcelona is now 11 points behind and they are in the Copa del Rey Final and the Champions League Semifinals. Next we show you the injured and sanctioned of Madrid for this match:
Ferland Mendy
For this league match, Real Madrid has ruled out Ferland Mendy 100%. The left back was injured for the third time in a row this season and the club has already informed him that they do not have him for next season. Ferland has not been at the expected level this season and having a player with this irregularity in the squad is of no use to you. In addition, Fran García is already signed and Camavinga, Nacho and Alaba can play in his position.
DAVID ALABA
The time of his injury has not yet been confirmed but he is practically ruled out for the match against Celta de Vigo. The only information we have is that the club trusts him to reach the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.
KARIM BENZEMA
He does not suffer any serious injury, because what he has is a blow to the ankle. When he was traded against Chelsea, the player confirmed that he was physically fine, but if the medical staff, the player and Ancelotti do not consider his contribution against Celta necessary, he will not risk it in case there is some danger.
Luckily for Carlo Ancelotti, he has all his players available for this appointment with the exception of the injured. There is no player penalized.
