Real Madrid faces Almería this Saturday in a league game, but they will do so with a team depleted by injuries. Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are the players who will not be available for the game due to various injuries. In any case, fortunately for the Merengue team, everything indicates that all its great stars will be recovered to face Manchester City in the Champions League match.
Hazardwho has had an injury-plagued season, suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out until mid-May. CourtoisFor his part, he has gastro-intestinal problems and is expected to be out of the team for about a week.
Benzema and Praise They suffer muscle injuries and are expected to be unavailable until early May, meaning they will miss several crucial games for Real Madrid in the coming weeks. Finally, Ferland Mendy It is a doubt for the game due to problems in the soleus.
Despite these casualties, Real Madrid do not have any player suspended for the game against Almería, which means that coach Carlo Ancelotti will have some freedom to choose his starting team.
However, these casualties are a hard blow for Real Madrid, which is fighting for second place in the league and also to advance to the Champions League final. The team has had a difficult season in terms of injuries, and has had to deal with the absence of key players at crucial moments.
Fortunately for Real Madrid, the depth of their squad allows them to deal with these injuries. The team has quality players in all positions, and players like Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are willing to take responsibility and lead the team in the absence of key players like Courtois or Benzema.
