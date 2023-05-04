Next Saturday, May 6, Real Madrid and Osasuna will meet at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville to play the final of the Copa del Rey, in what could mean the first title of the season for the team trained by Carlo Ancelotti. The white club is currently going through a delicate situation with injuries
Below we leave you with the injured and suspended players for this match against Osasuna.
Ferland Mendy
He has had numerous problems with injuries since he arrived at Real Madrid, as has been the custom in the last calls of the merengue team due to the injury suffered in the soleus. He is now in the final stretch of said injury, but everything indicates that he will not return in this Copa del Rey final
david praises
Another player attacked by injuries. David Alaba was injured in the UCL return match against Chelsea and has not yet returned from his injury, although he is expected shortly. He was not against Almería or Real Sociedad, although he already trains alone. Most likely, he will not play against Osasuna.
Luka modric
The Croatian has been added to Real Madrid’s injured list due to problems with his thigh. It has already been confirmed that he will miss the commitments against Osasuna and the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City.
Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema did not play against Real Sociedad due to physical problems and for that very reason he could be out against Osasuna in this Copa del Rey final, although he comes as a doubt. We will have to wait until the last moment to see if he finally arrives in full condition and can play, but being a final it is difficult for him to lose the game.
Vinicius jr
He missed the match against Real Sociedad as he had to serve a suspension after seeing his tenth yellow card in the previous match. Like Benzema, Vini suffers from physical problems although his participation in the final seems to be in no danger.
Carlo Ancelotti’s team does not suffer from any type of sanction for the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna
