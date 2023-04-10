After the great tie against FC Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal where they managed to come back from one to zero in the first leg with a four to zero at the Camp Nou and after the defeat in LaLiga against Villarreal by two goals to three, Real Madrid will once again play in European competition, this time against Chelsea to play in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Real Madrid thus faces one of the most important weeks of the season for them since with LaLiga practically unattainable and already in the final of the Copa del Rey, they have to focus fully on this competition to win it once again.
If there are no surprises during the week, Ancelotti will be able to count on practically the entire squad to make his eleven. With only one loss on the left side, a priori there should be no more players who are going to miss this first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Chelsea. Below you will find all the casualties of Real Madrid for the game against Villarreal.
Ferland Mendy
State: Not available
Injury: left soleus muscle injury
Return date: He will be between 4-6 weeks off
Ferland Mendy is the only loss due to injury for the white team. The Real Madrid infirmary was empty last week when Mendy himself and David Alaba came out of their respective injuries, but the French winger has been injured again and Ancelotti will not be able to count on him again. The French Real Madrid player has had numerous problems with injuries since he arrived at the white entity
As far as sanctions are concerned, Real Madrid hasn’t lost any casualties, so the only one who will miss Wednesday’s game is Ferland Mendy. In addition, the white team does not have any player warned of a sanction either.
