LaLiga is already finished, and the level of the matches of the leading teams is being greatly reduced. We have seen Barcelona lose in Pucela against Valladolid, Atlético de Madrid draw 3-3 at the Spanish home after going 0-3 at halftime and Real Madrid beating Rayo Vallecano by the minimum in the last minute. Dani Carvajal after finishing the game was clear in front of the media: “we play professionally”.
This weekend the team led by Carlo Ancelotti will visit Sevilla at the Sánchez Pizjuán in the midst of all the controversy generated by the racism that Vinicius Jr suffered against Valencia last weekend. In the run-up to the clash, it has been speculated that Sevilla fans would not show up to the match as a symbol of protest for the red card that Vinicius was withdrawn. Next we show you the injured and sanctioned of Real Madrid:
The two referents of the Real Madrid attack are in doubt for this match. The Brazilian has knee problems. He did not pass the medical tests to play against Rayo Vallecano and was left out of the squad. For this weekend there is nothing confirmed, we will have to wait to see those selected by Ancelotti.
In the case of Karim, he suffered a cut on his foot in the game against Rayo Vallecano, which is why he played lame for the vast majority of the game. At the end of the match he had to undergo stitches. His appearance in Seville will depend on his evolution.
Dani Carvajal will not travel this weekend with the team because he will have to complete the cycle for receiving five yellow cards. Before Rayo he saw the fifth.
#Real #Madrid #injured #suspended #facing #Sevilla
Leave a Reply