Real Madrid visits one of the most difficult pitches in LaLiga, Sadar, this weekend. Osasuna started the season in the best way, coming close to the Champions League positions, but they have not held up as the days have passed. They currently occupy position number 9 in the leaderboard, but are only 3 points behind the European positions. Luckily Ancelotti begins to recover men for this match:
The infirmary begins to empty, and the returns of Courtois who will be under sticks on Saturday and Toni Kroos who could not face Elche due to gastroenteritis have already been confirmed.
Ferland Mendy
State: Discarded
Injury: Injury to the semimembranosus muscle of the left leg
Return date: It is estimated that he will be out for a month
He was injured in the first part of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Atlético de Madrid and he still has a month out. Real Madrid faces one of the important stretches of the season without its starting full-back. David Alaba will be the one to occupy his position. Camavinga will play again in the center of the field.
Eden Hazard
State: It wont be available
Injury: Patellar tendinosis in the left knee
Return date: is not confirmed
Eden Hazard continues to go through Real Madrid without pain or glory. Nobody expects anything from the Belgian anymore, it doesn’t matter if he is recovered or not. He is not going to contribute anything to the team for the remainder of the season. Madrid will try to find a way out for him next summer.
Real Madrid comes to this clash without any penalty.
