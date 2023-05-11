Real Madrid will host Getafe this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu at 9:00 p.m. Ancelotti’s men arrive at this match with the best possible dynamics: Copa del Rey champions after beating Osasuna 2-1 and alive in the Champions League Semifinals after leaving very good feelings in the first round.
For this clash, the team from the capital is expected to rotate thinking about the match on May 17 against Manchester City, which will decide which of the two will reach the Champions League Final. The luck that Madrid has in this section is that the ”Cityzens” have to continue forcing the machine to maintain first place in the Premier League, so Guardiola within what is possible will not be able to afford the same degree of rotation.
The match against Getafe will be a procedure. Real Madrid right now only has the Champions League in mind. His season goes to win next Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium. Winning the ”15” can mean an outstanding season with the Cup and the Champions League, but losing it can mean a catastrophic season.
Players injured at Real Madrid to play against Getafe: Ferland Mendy
The only player who is injured at Real Madrid is Ferland Mendy. He entered the squad for the Copa del Rey Final but Ancelotti confirmed that he was only going to be there to accompany his teammates. He did not enter the last call for the Champions League and his return date is not known.
Players sanctioned at Real Madrid to play against Getafe: Dani Carvajal
For this match, the only sanctioned Real Madrid has is Dani Carvajal who was sent off for a double yellow at Anoeta against Real Sociedad. The rest will be good for him to face the next match against Manchester City.
