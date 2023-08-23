Real Madrid has played two games in this new edition of LaLiga EA Sports in which they have achieved two victories, currently with those six points they are leaders in the table tied on points with other teams such as Rayo Vallecano and Valencia, but the difference in goals makes the meringues the first classified.
Now, Carlo Ancelotti’s men have to prepare for a new day in which they will face Celta de Vigo in Abanca Balaídos on August 25, a game scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Spanish
Next we will show you the injured and suspended players of Real Madrid to face the third day of the league against Celta de Vigo
Thibaut Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper will be a long-term absence for Real Madrid after he picked up an injury just before the start of league competition. Courtois suffers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament
Arda Guler
The other loss that the Italian coach will have for sure will be that of Arda Güler. The young Turkish midfielder who arrived at Real Madrid in this transfer window suffered a meniscus injury at the end of July and is not expected to return to the white discipline until the end of October. Arda Güler was not against Almería and will not be against Celta de Vigo
Daniel Ceballos
One of the players that Carlo Ancelotti will probably not be able to count on for this league game against Celta de Vigo will be the Andalusian midfielder, Dani Ceballos. The player would miss this match after suffering a muscle injury to his biceps femoris. Even so, everything indicates that Ceballos will have a rotating role in the Merengue midfield this season, and even more so seeing the latest additions to the white club in this transfer market.
Ferland Mendy
Another player who will miss the match against Celta de Vigo will be Ferland Mendy. The French left-back is suffering from a muscle injury and is likely to be unavailable for Carlo Ancelotti
eder militao
The Brazilian central defender left injured in his league debut and later the worst was confirmed: Militao suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament. In this way, Real Madrid loses one of its starters this season
For this league game, Real Madrid will not have any casualties due to sanctions. Nor does it have any player warned of sanction.
