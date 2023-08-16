After the league start of the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti for which they beat Athletic Club Bilbao by two goals to one, those from the Spanish capital will prepare their next clash, which is scheduled for next Saturday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m.: 30 hours in the Andalusian town of Almería. There these two clubs will face each other for the second day of LaLiga EA Sports.
Next we will show you the injured and suspended players of Real Madrid to face the first league game against Almería
Daniel Ceballos
One of the players that Carlo Ancelotti will probably not be able to count on for this league game against Almería will be the Andalusian midfielder, Dani Ceballos. The player would miss this match after suffering a muscle injury to his biceps femoris. Even so, everything indicates that Ceballos will have a rotating role in the Merengue midfield this season, and even more so seeing the latest additions to the white club in this transfer market. The league debut of his team against Athletic Club de Bilbao has already been lost
More news about Real Madrid
Arda Guler
The other loss that the Italian coach will have for sure will be that of Arda Güler. The young Turkish midfielder who arrived at Real Madrid in this transfer market suffered a meniscus injury at the end of July and is not expected to return to the white discipline until the end of October. Arda Güler will not be against Almería
Ferland Mendy
Another player who will miss the match against Almería will be Ferland Mendy. The French left-back is suffering from a muscle injury and is likely to be unavailable for Carlo Ancelotti.
Thibaut Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper will be a long-term absence for Real Madrid after he picked up an injury just before the start of the league competition. Courtois suffers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament
eder militao
The Brazilian central defender left injured in his league debut and later the worst was confirmed: Militao suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament. In this way, Real Madrid loses one of its starters this season
For this league game, Real Madrid will not have any casualties due to sanctions. Nor does it have any player warned of sanction.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Real #Madrid #injured #suspended #facing #Almería #day #LaLiga
Leave a Reply