After the tie between Sevilla and Real Madrid, now Carlo Ancelotti’s men have to travel to Portuguese lands to play the third day of the UEFA Champions League against Sporting de Braga. Those from the White House will try to find a new victory in European competition to be closer and closer to getting a place in the next round.
Today we will show you the injured and suspended Real Madrid players for this match.
Thibaut Courtois
That of Courtois is a loss that no longer surprises anyone, the Belgian goalkeeper unfortunately suffered a torn cruciate ligament before starting this new season so, as is the general trend among Real Madrid’s injured players, he will not be able to play the match against Sporting de Braga. He is already in the rehabilitation period and is expected to return to discipline at the end of April.
Eder Militao
With the same case as Courtois is Éder Militao who also suffered a torn cruciate ligament on the first day of the competition and will miss the season practically in its entirety. This injury meant, and means, big problems for a Real Madrid that found the Brazilian to be the leader of its defense.
Andriy Lunin
Real Madrid’s substitute goalkeeper will also be out as he suffers from back problems. Although Kepa was going to be the starting goalkeeper for this match, Carlo Ancelotti will have to call a youth player to occupy the role of substitute goalkeeper in the match against the Portuguese
For this match that will face Sporting de Braga and Real Madrid in this European match, there will be no player sanctioned by the white team, so Carlo Ancelotti will be able to count on all his troops on Portuguese soil.
