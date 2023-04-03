Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other this Wednesday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at the Camp Nou. In the first leg, Barcelona with a plague of casualties managed to get out of the white fiefdom with a 0-1 result against all odds. Below we show you the casualties with which Ancelotti arrives at this crucial clash for his future. A defeat could leave him with a foot and a half out of the club:
Ferland Mendy
The news broke through the air last Friday afternoon. Ferland Mendy was injured again and left Real Madrid lame on the side for the next whole month. He is going to lose the next 7 games including the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The news has not gone down well within the club and as reported by Mario Cortegana they have put the transferable sign on him. If an offer of between €35 and €40 million arrives, he could leave Real Madrid this coming summer.
ANTONY RUDIGER
He was out at the last minute to face Valladolid and David Alaba had to take his place. The starting center-back pair for Real Madrid is the one he forms with Militao, but if he can’t make it to the Clásico, everything indicates that the Austrian could replace him without problems. It seems that little by little he is recovering the best version of him.
The extent of Antonio Rudiger’s injury is not known at this time. The only information that was given was that he has a little discomfort in his left knee but from within the club they trust that he will not have any problems to be on Wednesday, as they saw him walking normally without any kind of problem.
Ancelotti will arrive at the clash without any sanctioned player. All will be available for the match except for those injured.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Real #Madrid #injured #sanctioned #face #Barcelona #Cup #Classic
Leave a Reply