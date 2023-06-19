Madrid (AFP)

Spanish Real Madrid confirmed the recruitment of veteran international striker Joselo on loan from Espanyol, according to what the Royal Club announced today in a statement.

Real revealed that he has a “contract purchase option” for Joselo at the end of the 33-year-old player’s loan.

Joselu joined the Real Madrid Academy at the age of twenty and played two seasons with the reserve team Castilla, and carried the colors of the first team in 2011.

On Sunday, Joselo won the European Nations League title with Spain, at the expense of Croatia, with a penalty shootout.

The Spanish league runners-up will present their new player on Tuesday.

The tall striker, “1.92 m”, was one of the pleasant surprises in the squad of the new coach of the national team, Luis de la Fuente. He scored three goals with “La Roja” in four matches, and was a substitute in the final match against Croatia, after scoring the late winning goal in the semi-final. against Italy.

And while the teams usually rush to call up the brilliant players with their clubs, Joselo’s story seems to be reversed, with Real Madrid regaining his former player, after his distinguished performance in international matches.

The player born in Stuttgart bore the colors of clubs in Spain “Celta Vigo, Deportivo La Coruña, Alaves, Espanyol”, and in Germany “Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hanover” and England “Stoke City, Newcastle United”, but his international prominence took place in the fall of his football life, As he said last Friday: “Age is just a number.”

He scored the best score last season, with 17 goals in various competitions, despite his team’s relegation to the second level of the league, which finished third in the ranking of its scorers (16).

With the departure of Frenchman Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia, the Belgian Eden Hazard, the Dominican Mariano Diaz, got a chair at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.