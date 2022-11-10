Real Madrid in Football Manager 2023: 10 tips for a new game

Soccer Manager 2023 he’s finally here, and it’s a good time to take charge of Real Madrid.
Los Blancos achieved a double in La Liga and the Champions League last season under Carlo Ancelotti, with his mix of experienced stars and promising young talent helping to breathe new life into a team that had been far from its prime. in the last times.
It takes a lot of confidence to think you can do better than Ancelotti and lead Real Madrid to continued glory on FM23. If you think you’re up to the challenge, start by reading our list of 10 things to do when taking on the Real Madrid job.
1. Gradually phase out older players
Real Madrid probably wouldn’t have won the Champions League last season without the likes of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. The club’s most senior statesmen rolled back the years with some excellent performances throughout the competition, setting the tone for the rest of the team and leading by example.
That said, time makes fools of us all eventually, and Modric and Benzema are no exception to this. At 36 and 34 years old respectively at the start of the game, these two will begin a rapid decline within a year or two and possibly even retire from the game.
There is nothing wrong with including these players in your first season. They are still undoubtedly world class and there are few better options on the market. Still, working on an estate plan for when you move will be vital to your long-term success.
2. Find your long-term striker
You definitely don’t need to be in a hurry to move Benzema, but you need to start thinking about the future of your attack, because the drop you’re headed for when Benzema slows down is huge.
When the Ballon d’Or winner calls it a day, your only other striker is Mariano Diaz, who isn’t exactly young. This is an absolute priority.
Real Madrid were eyeing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe last summer. Those two are off the market now, but a splash of that size wouldn’t hurt here.
3. Change the ‘dead wood’
Real Madrid offers an excellent squad in FM23, with quality throughout the field.
Unfortunately, one thing they also have in abundance is overpaid players.
Take Eden Hazard, for example. The 31-year-old earns £375,000 a week in Madrid, but he is frequently injured and he is likely to be quite low down the pecking order from him. He’s still good enough to get some use if he prefers, but that money could definitely be better spent elsewhere.
4. Build around youth
As we mentioned earlier, Real Madrid has a large number of highly-skilled young players. The signings of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have put the club in a good position to move on from the era of Modric and Toni Kroos, and it would be wise to build around the solid foundation these two provide as a midfield pivot.
As for the future, you’ll want to make sure Madrid has a conveyor belt of emerging talent to rely on for years to come.
Find some good scouts and a Head of Youth Development who knows what they’re doing so you can keep the wonder kids as your squad grows.
5. Renew medical staff
Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in world football, so why are their medical staff so bad in Football Manager? Whatever the reason, you will have to do something about it.
Head of Sports Science Javier Mallo only has a rating of 11 for Sports Science, the only attribute you need him to be good at. This just won’t work. He finds members of the medical staff with ratings of at least 17 in the key attributes and he should find himself dealing with injuries with greater success.
6. Hire a new Assistant Manager
Look, Davide Ancelotti is probably a lovely guy. He probably knows a thing or two about soccer too. But would he be Real Madrid’s assistant coach if the coach wasn’t literally his father? We couldn’t tell, but no, he wouldn’t.
Ancelotti Jr. has decent attributes as a manager in FM23, but can definitely be improved. Find a coach with better attributes and who shares your football philosophy, and you should have an easier time imparting your ideas to the team.
7. Address the full-back situation
Dani Carvajal and David Alaba are excellent players with impressive resumes, and their attributes in FM23 are not bad either.
That said, none of Real Madrid’s first-choice full-backs are particularly young. In addition, both are decidedly defensive players and less complete than some more modern full-backs. They will certainly do a job for a couple of years, but these are definitely two positions worth upgrading.
8. Build your attack with Vinicius Junior
Last season, Vinicius Junior finally began to live up to his hefty price tag, scoring 22 goals in all competitions and cementing his place on the left flank of Real’s attacking line.
The Brazilian’s attributes on FM23 reflect his growing importance to the club. With excellent ratings in finishing, dribbling and off-the-ball skills, among others, there are few players in the world who can offer the kind of attacking threat that Vinicius can.
9. Review U19 staff
Madrid’s under-19 squad is quite bloated on FM23, with many players who are unlikely to ever be key players for the first team. Selling these players will raise some funds in the short term, but for long-term results, you may want to take a look at the staff.
This is far from the worst set of youth managers at any club in the game, but some of the under-19 staff are severely lacking in key attributes. Finding high-quality coaches who want to work at the youth level is not easy, but it could pay dividends in the long run.
10. Do not lose sight of the here and now
We are talking about Real Madrid here. Our tips and tricks will set you up for sustained long-term success, but a club this size won’t settle for less than the best.
Of course, sign your wonderkids and look to grow the club. Just remember that if you’re not competing for league titles and on the European stage, you won’t last long enough to see the legwork pay off.
