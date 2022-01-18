(Reuters) – Francisco “Paco” Gento, one of the greatest players in Real Madrid history and European champion with Spain, has died at the age of 88, the club said on Tuesday.

Gento, who started his career at Racing Santander, joined Real Madrid in 1953 and spent 18 years in the Spanish capital until his retirement in 1971. The left winger made 600 appearances for the club and scored 182 goals.

Gento remains the only player to have won six European Cups and has also won 12 La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and an Intercontinental Cup during his time at Real.

“Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and its love and affection to his wife Mari Luz, their children Francisco and Julio, their granddaughters Aitana and Candela and all their relatives, colleagues and loved ones,” the club said in a statement.

Gento played 43 matches for the Spain national team and represented his country at the 1962 and 1966 World Cups.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

The post Real Madrid idol, Gento dies at 88 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Real #Madrid #idol #Gento #dies