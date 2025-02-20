The congratulations tours on the lawn were completed and the victorious colleague Carlo Ancelotti was warmly hugged, when Josep Guardiola, 54, still found strength, where no one would have suspected. Almost the whole game over Guardiola had hidden his hands in the pockets and was walking through the coaching zone with latent and sometimes clearly bent neck, brooding and tragically stringing. But now he looked up again and saw under the roof of the Bernabéu stadium the pile of fans of Manchester City, who had not yet made their way to the city’s counter to anesthetize the pain about the demonstration just seen . Guardiola waved and then started applauding them with lips. They clapped back. And if you didn’t completely miss, the gesture was borne by sincere gratitude and recognition.