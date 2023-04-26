Thunderous splash of Real Madrid in the league in the match of the thirty-first day. Ancelotti’s team, which came off four consecutive 2-0 victories between Liga and the Champions League, lost to newly promoted Girona 4-2. A sensational knockout that weighs heavily given that the Capitoline team has collected a total of nine defeats this season between La Liga and the Champions League. The 4 goals of the Catalan team were all signed by Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos, the 24-year-old Argentine taken last summer from New York City, a team in the group led by the Manchester team to which Girona also belongs.

Technical disappointment At the end of the match, the ruthless analysis by the Emilian coach: “I apologize to the fans for the bad night. Unfortunately our match was bad in the defensive phase, less in the construction phase where we played well with the ball, especially at the beginning. Girona they scored two goals on the counterattack and we tried to come back individually, not as a team. The team didn’t play tonight. Everyone played below their standard level and maybe we were very nervous. When we conceded the third goal the match became even more complicated. A total blackout that we paid for. If we don’t commit ourselves in defense, we have difficulty winning games. If we commit ourselves, we can win them all. This is the key and I hope you understand well afterwards this burning defeat” concluded Ancelotti.